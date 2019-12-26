Thailand commemorates tsunami disaster victims on 15-year anniversary

Thailand held a memorial service on Thursday for victims of a 2004 tsunami that claimed the lives of around 230,000 people in around a dozen Indian Ocean countries.

The government-sponsored anniversary event and religious services, held at a tsunami memorial park in the southern province of Phang Nga, was attended by hundreds of people and featured Buddhist, Christian, and Muslim ceremonies.

Portraits of the Thai victims – thought to number over 8,000 – were on display as friends and relatives paid their respects and placed religious offerings.

“Today is the 15th anniversary of the natural disaster that was the tsunami,” Nipon Bunyamanee, deputy interior minister, told reporters at the ceremony.

Nipon said the event was meant to educate and remind the local community of the catastrophe.

“A lesson we’ve learnt is that we don’t have enough manpower to cope with such a problem on our own and we have to rely on help from the community,” Nipon said.

“Therefore, informing the people and creating a strong network is the most efficient way of preparing ourselves.”

The 2004 natural disaster was triggered by a magnitude-9 earthquake off the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

The tsunami, which also struck Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India and other countries as far as Africa, was the first tsunami ever officially recorded in Thailand. Experts have said that a recurrence in that country in the near future is unlikely.

Beach resorts in Phang Nga were some of the hardest hit areas in Thailand.

The province has 394 unidentified victims’ bodies buried at the Bang Ma Ruan cemetery, Police Lieutenant Colonel Jirawat Sararam, deputy chief of Takua Pa district police, told dpa.