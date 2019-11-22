Thaci, Xhaferi wiretapped under codenames Lover, Grandpa

Skopje, 22 November 2019 (MIA) – Without a warrant and under codenames, Menduh Thaci and the late Arben Xhaferi—Lover and Grandpa, respectively—were among those wiretapped by the Administration for Security and Counterintelligence, according to former employee Marjan Jankulovski.

Speaking at today’s Target-Fortress hearing, Jankulovski told the court that he found it suspicious there was no wiretap warrant for them, yet “there were these strange pseudonyms, known only to us operatives.”

“We knew that ‘Lover’ was [Menduh] Thaci, and ‘Grandpa’ was Arben Xhaferi,” Jankulovski told the prosecutor.

The witness also admitted he had taken part in the destruction of the wiretapping equipment.

“We were called in one day,” Jankulovski said, “during the weekend.

“We loaded the equipment onto trucks, and then took it to the landfill and destroyed it via crushing into a compactor.

“Nikola Boshkovski ordered the destruction, and Toni Jakimovski and Goran Grujovski were also there.”

Jankulovski added he was also under pressure from Boshkovski and Grujovski when he was first questioned by the SPO.

Boshkovski had prepared him on what to tell prosecutors, and afterward, quizzed him about what he said.

Grujovski, on the other hand, told Jankulovski they would be arrested over the weekend and recommended that he leave town with his family.

Jankulovski continued his testimony by pointing out that his own son, too, was to be bugged, together with nine other people.

When he asked her why, Nadica Nikolikj told him Grujovski had tapped him to work for the agency.

The Target-Fortress trial continues on Dec. 12, when the defense will cross-examine Jankulovski.

The defense asked the court to postpone the cross-examination both to prepare better and because the defendant Sasho Mijalkov had a fever. mr/