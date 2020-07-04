Textile sector to face new issues, local NGO calls on companies to respect labor laws

Shtip, 4 July 2020 (MIA) – Due to new coronavirus cases, a Probishtip-based textile plant was shut down on Friday, Kristina Ampeva from Glasen Tekstilec Association, a local organization advocating for workers’ rights, told MIA.

An increased number of textile workers, she added, have lost their jobs recently.

“Mass layoffs have been registered. One company chose not to renew the contracts of 40 workers,” Ampeva said.

She underlined that workers cannot be collateral damage and employers must provide legal reasons to reduce staff.

At the moment, the exact number of laid-off workers is still unknown, but the NGO is trying to help all who contact it.

The textile workers organization has also noted that some of the companies that received government subsidies to pay minimum wage to their employees, haven’t done so.

“These are state funds and in reality workers get only a small portion of it. We’ve contacted on several occasions the State Labor Inspectorate which is currently processing all cases,” Ampeva added.

A number of European civic associations have launched campaigns to support textile workers. Glasen Tekstilec has also joined this initiative.

“Throughout the world governments, NGOs, labor unions, etc. are calling on companies to take responsibility for the textile industry, stop cancelling orders and ensure that workers who have worked for them for decades can make a living,” Ampeva said.

Analysis on the effects of the the pandemic on the textile sector shows that if the coronavirus retains its intensity, layoffs in the industry could continue in 2021.

Kiril Nashkov, representative of the textile sector in Shtip, said efforts are being made to fire as little people as possible, stressing that issues in textile industry are yet to arise.

Workers were until recently manufacturing face masks and suits. However, demand for medical equipment has started to decrease.

“Demand for medical equipment is decreasing and plants are already starting to lay off workers,” Nashkov said.

He underlined that stakeholders are looking for new partners are, but the alternatives are few.

“I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news, but the number of textile workers will reduce significantly,” Nashkov added.

He noted that demand in the sector has been halved.

“At first demand was down by 30%, but if things don’t return to normal, it will certainly go down to 50%,” Nashkov said.

He stressed that current trends in the textile sector will continue until next summer.