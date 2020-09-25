Terrorism link being probed in Paris attacks, prosecutors say

Paris, 25 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) – French prosecutors are treating a knife attack near the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris as a possible terrorist incident, authorities told dpa on Friday.

The attacks have left at least two people injured, police say. French Prime Minister Jean Castex told press near the scene of the attack that those injured were two journalists whose lives are not in danger.

Previous reports – including comments from Castex – had put the number of wounded at four.

Two suspects have been detained, one near the Place de la Bastille and the other in the area of the Richard-Lenoir metro station near the crime scene, several French media reported.

It was not clear what motivated the attack. Police urged residents of the city’s 11th district to stay indoors for the time being. A dpa reporter who attempted to reach the scene found the entire neighbourhood blocked off with police tape.

Castex said he had called a crisis meeting.

European Council President Charles Michel condemned the attack on Twitter and expressed his solidarity with the French people.

“All my thoughts go to the victims of this cowardly act of violence,” he wrote. “Terror does not have any place on European territory.”

Words of sympathy also came from Italy.

“Solidarity with #France for the vile attack near the former offices of #CharlieHebdo. We are close to the French people and we are following events with concern. Italy stands alongside those who fight against all forms of violence,” Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a tweet.

A trial is under way in Paris for 14 people who allegedly provided aid to attackers who stormed Charlie Hebdo’s offices on January 7, 2015, leaving 12 dead. In all, 17 people died at the hands of three attackers during a week of terror in the city.

The publication recently reprinted caricatures of the Muslim prophet Mohammed deemed offensive in large parts of the Muslim world and has once again been receiving threats.