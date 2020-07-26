Tens of thousands gather for latest protests in far-east Russia

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in support of the detained former governor of Khabarovsk in the far east of Russia for the third Saturday in a row.

Despite a ban on demonstrations, more people took to the streets than a week ago, a correspondent from the radio station Echo Moskvy reported.

The protests were also directed against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The authorities said that the number of demonstrators was around 6,500, while members of the Russian opposition spoke of up to 100,000 people.

Leading opposition figure Alexei Navalny criticized the fact that Putin and state television continued to paint a picture of a “perfect world,” while ignoring the protests. Navalny’s staff released videos of Saturday’s rally.

In Khabarovsk, a city around 6,000 kilometres east of Moscow, many people carried banners with images of the detained ex-governor Sergei Furgal, whom Putin officially released on Monday.

“Furgal is our choice!” the demonstrators chanted. Furgal is in pre-trial detention on charges of ordering several murders of entrepreneurs many years ago. Investigators say there is overwhelming evidence of his guilt.

The demonstrators called for a public trial. Banners read: “Governor of the People” and “Give us Furgal back!”

The 50-year-old had won the gubernatorial election against the candidate from Putin’s United Russia party in 2018, to the annoyance of the Kremlin.

Furgal was arrested in Khabarovsk on July 10 and flown to Moscow, where he has been in custody since.

Putin temporarily appointed parliamentarian Mikhail Degtyarev as governor. The 39-year-old belongs to the same party as Furgal, the so-called Liberal Democratic Party of Russia of the ultra-nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

Degtyarev had recently filled leadership positions in the regional government, but refused to talk to the demonstrators. The region has been restive since the change of governor.

The police did not take action against the protesters again on Saturday.

Demonstrations also took place in numerous other cities. In the Russian capital Moscow, however, even the smallest protests are immediately ended by uniformed officials.