Bern, 26 March 2020 (dpa/MTennis superstar Roger Federer and his wife Mirka are to donate 1 million Swiss francs (1.02 million dollars) to help families in his native Switzerland cope with the coronavirus crisis, he said Wednesday.IA) –

“These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind,” he wrote on social media.

The money would go to the “most vulnerable” families while Federer added he hoped others “might join” in making donations.