Telma poll: SDSM holds slight lead over VMRO-DPMNE

Skopje, 24 June 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev has a 3.8% lead over VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, but as high as 36.1% of the respondents do not trust any politician in the country.

Also, 23.5% said they will vote for the SDSM-led coalition “We Can” and 21.9% said in the elections they will support the opposition-led coalition “Renewal of Macedonia”, show results of an opinion poll commissioned by Telma TV.

SDSM’s Zaev has the support of 18.8% of the respondents, while 15% said they support the opposition leader. They are followed by DUI leader Ali Ahmeti (7.4%), President Stevo Pendarovski (3.8%), caretaker PM Oliver Spasovski (1.8%) and Deputy PM Radmila Shekerinska (0.8%).

Furthermore, 6.4% of the respondents are in favor of DUI and 5% will vote for the coalition of the Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa party.

According to the ethnic background of the respondents, Zaev has a slight lead in the Macedonian bloc. He enjoys the support of 21.5%, while 20.4% support Mickoski. The SDSM leader has 7.5% support in the Albanian bloc.

36.1% of the respondents said the coronavirus epidemic will not stop them from voting on election day. 22.5% said the epidemiological situation will fully affect their decision whether to vote, while 26.9% said it will somewhat affect them.

The opinion poll, conducted by M-Prospect agency on June 16-21 on a representative sample of 1,003 respondents, was revealed on the first day of the election campaign ahead of the July 15 parliamentary polls. It has a statistical error of 3.1% and a trust level of 95 per cent.