Telekom to donate mobile internet to students from social risk families

Skopje, 7 April 2020 (MIA) – Telekom will donate mobile internet to 30,000 primary and secondary school students from social risk families to enable them access to distance learning platforms, set by the Ministry of Education and Science, until the end of the school year, Makedonski Telekom CEO Nikola Ljushev said Tuesday.

According to Ljushev, distance learning is mandatory, however not all children have the opportunity to reap its benefits.

“Even though we’re a country of fixed internet with an access of about 80 percent of the territory, some 30,000 children from social risk families, or 18,400 households, aren’t able to access schooling,” Ljushev pointed out.

“In cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Information Society and Administration, we decided we can find a joint solution to this problem,” he noted, “Telekom will donate mobile internet to these students, which is a step forward to responding to the challenge of providing equal opportunities for digital learning to all children.”

Speaking at Tuesday’s press conference, Ljushev underlined that it’s their responsibility as Telekom to ensure strong and stable internet connection, but also moral obligation to contribute to the inclusion of all children in the education process during a state of emergency.

“The inclusion of vulnerable categories in digital society is not new to us, but it is a priority in a situation where the only way is online,” Ljushev pointed out.