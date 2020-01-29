0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderCrimeCrime.PortalMakedonija.SlajderSociety

Telegram’s ‘Public Room’ chat group shut down

The 'Public Room' chat group on Telegram mobile app was shut down after the Interior Ministry (MoI) sent a request for its closure, the Ministry confirmed to MIA.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 29 January 2020 15:43
