Tear gas fired at Iraqi protesters trying to storm US embassy

Baghdad, 31 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Tear gas was fired at thousands of supporters of an Iraqi Shiite militia who converged outside the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, with the crowd chanting “Death to America” as some protesters tried to scale the building’s walls.

The protesters had staged a sit-in near the heavily fortified embassy to denounce recent US airstrikes that killed 25 fighters from the powerful Iran-backed militia of Hashd Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces).

Witnesses told dpa Iraqi security forces fired tear gas to disperse the angry protesters, who shouted “No, no America” and raised flags of the militia. People were also seen trying to climb on the walls in an attempt to storm the building.

Tear gas was also reportedly fired in the direction of protesters from inside the embassy compound. The Iraqi news agency (INA) reported, citing the militia, that 10 people were wounded.

The US military said on Sunday it carried out “precision defensive strikes” in Iraq and Syria against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group, which was blamed for an attack earlier this week that killed a US citizen.

The strikes targeted five sites in total – three in Iraq and two in Syria, the Pentagon said in a statement.

The Hashd Shaabi, the umbrella group of Kataib Hezbollah, said on Monday that the airstrikes left 25 militiamen dead and 50 others wounded.

A Hashd Shaabi leader on Sunday threatened a “harsh response” against the US forces in Iraq in retaliation of the airstrikes.

“The blood of martyrs and those wounded will not be in vain and our response will be harsh against the US forces in Iraq,” the militia’s deputy chief Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, said.

Iraq’s influential Shiite cleric Ali al-Sistani denounced the attacks on Monday and called for respect for Iraq’s sovereignty.

Iraqi President Barham Salih said the attacks were a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty, calling for his country not to be dragged into regional and international conflicts.

The US strikes came after a rocket attack on an Iraqi base near Kirkuk that resulted in the death of a civilian contractor, four injured US service members and two injured members of the Iraqi Security Forces.