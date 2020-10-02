0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderSociety

Teachers don’t have means to hold online classes, says teachers’ union

Teachers are having trouble implementing the remote learning model, as most of them don't have the equipment necessary to hold online classes, which should be provided to them, in line with the law on labor relations, by their employer, the Independent Union for Education and Science (NSON) said in a press release Friday. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 2 October 2020 11:50
