0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Tax collection up 10.7 pct in January, says FinMin Angelovska

Budget is liquid and tax collection in January is up 10.7% compared to the same period in 2019, or increased by EUR 23 million, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said in response to a reporter's question during a working visit to Sveti Nikole on Wednesday. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 26 February 2020 14:55
Back to top button
Close
Close