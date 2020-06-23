Tawilah: Not true that North Macedonia has highest COVID-19 mortality rate in region

Skopje, 23 June 2020 (MIA) – Jihane Tawilah, Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office, says North Macedonia is among the most transparent countries in sharing COVID-19 numbers and statistics.

“The statement that North Macedonia has the highest mortality rate in the region is not true. I know that North Macedonia is among the countries that are most transparent in sharing national numbers and statistics, registration and reporting of every COVID-19-related death. I know that North Macedonia is doing post-mortem tests in order to determine the case of death when this is unclear. We must be very careful when comparing countries because of the possible differences in the way data is collected, and the consistency of data on deaths among countries is never consistent,” notes Tawilah.

According to her, every COVID-19 case in North Macedonia has been registered, and all contacts with potential cases or confirmed cases are detected, tested, isolated and treated as required.