TAV issues passenger advisory on COVID-19

Skopje, 16 March 2020 (MIA) – Airport operator TAV Macedonia calls on all passengers at Skopje International Airport to maintain highest level of personal hygiene and avoid unnecessary crowding, keeping the recommended distance from one another, in line with Government’s measures.

In addition, the press release reads, in line with TAV’s corporate occupational health and safety practices, ever since the situation began, measures are taken at all times to ramp up hygiene at the Skopje International Airport, both for passengers and employees.

“Airport surfaces are disinfected three times a day, with appropriate disinfectants, as well as the busiest checkpoints such as check-ins and security controls,” TAV says, adding that hand disinfectants are placed at key points of the airport.

As regards the flights, given that the coronavirus situation is fluid and changing day by day, TAV is asking passengers to follow latest flight announcements on airlines’ websites and contact their client service departments.

Flight information is updated in real time and available at http://skp.airports.com.mk/ , TAV says.