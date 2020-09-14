‘Target-Fortress’ trial to resume on September 22

Skopje, 14 September 2020 (MIA) – Trial in the “Target-Fortress” case will resume on September 22, decided the Skopje-based Criminal Court on Monday.

Several witnesses gave their testimonies at today’s hearing, providing details on the outside support to the surveillance system, i.e. establishment of a committee for destruction of such equipment within the Administration for Security and Counterintelligence (UBK).

Many witnesses, including PM Zoran Zaev, have already given their testimonies in the case, with journalists, businessmen and other individuals who were victims of unlawful wiretapping between 2008 and 2015 also scheduled to testify.

The ‘Target-Fortress’ case involves illegal wiretapping of over 4,000 phone numbers and the destruction of surveillance equipment.

Former UBK head Sasho Mijalkov, ex-Interior Minister Gordana Jankuloska, and other former UBK employees are indicted in the case.