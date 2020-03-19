Tanasoski: Green corridor in CEFTA region for transport of food, medical equipment

Skopje, 19 March 2020 (MIA) – Director of the Customs Administration Gjoko Tanasoski at Thursday’s news conference said that customs directors from the CEFTA region are to hold an online meeting in the afternoon to discuss establishment of green corridor with priority lanes intended for trucks transporting food, raw materials for food industry, medical equipment and materials.

Today’s meeting at the Ministry of Economy discussed the demand from the food and real sector on enabling free circulation of goods in the CEFTA region and within the European Union, following the closure of borders and transport restrictions due to coronavirus outbreak.

“We believe that this free circulation of goods will be established very soon, which has a significant impact on decreasing the pressure on the production capacities,” Tanasoski noted.

“Customs Administration is constant contact with the Heads of Customs Administrations of the CEFTA countries and the EU authorities, together with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Internal Affairs and other relevant institutions. The capacities of the Customs Administration are available to enable maximum flow of goods. The major problem for the companies is the transport i.e. the epidemiological conditions that need to be met for the drivers entering and exiting our country, coming from crisis regions,” he said.

“As of Wednesday, the State Sanitary and Health Inspectorate is to issue permits that declare drivers’ entry into the state of quarantine null and void if they have such an exit permit. We believe that this line will be established in the coming days so that companies can freely plan their purchases and trucks freely transit and exit and enter the territory of North Macedonia,” Tanasoski said.