Talks on Government formation continue

Skopje, 15 August 2020 (MIA) – Talks on the Government formation following the July 15 elections will continue over the weekend after President Stevo Pendarovski gave the mandate to SDSM leader Zoran Zaev.

DUI said Friday the Government formation talks with SDSM continue at different party levels.

“Principles upon which the future government will be based have been confirmed. We’re now working on designing a detailed programme and choosing office candidates,” read the press release.

The party expressed conviction that this approach will result in final agreement and formation of a government with a four-year term which will serve all citizens equally and continue the partnership with Euro Atlantic allies.

SDSM and DUI leaders, Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti, held on Thursday a three-hour constructive and productive meeting, during which, according to a joint press release, foundations were laid for progress, leading to a coalition agreement for a new, European government committed to EU integration, economy, equality and rule of law.

Party leaders were accompanied at the meeting by secretary-generals Ljupcho Nikolovski and Artan Grubi.

The parties’ secretary-generals will resume discussions over the weekend, read the press release.

Opposition VMRO-DPMNE, which has frozen relations with President Pendarovski after he decided to give the Government mandate to Zaev without the SDSM leader presenting proof of a parliamentary majority, said all options are open in the coming period.

“We will wait and see how talks pan out. Regarding VMRO-DPMNE’s position, it is already clear who usurped the mandate,” said party spokesman Dimche Arsovski.

The Alliance for Albanians-Alternativa coalition announced Friday its representatives have never had a meeting – official or unofficial – to discuss the prospect of joining the new government. DUI, according to the coalition, is a legal but illegitimate winner of the elections in the Albanian political bloc.

“Even though we are the legitimate winners of the July 15 elections in the Albanian political bloc, we will not negotiate until DUI delivers its election promise to make sure Naser Ziberi is elected as the first Albanian PM. If a proposal is sent to Parliament to elect Ziberi, the coalition’s 12 MPs will vote for him, But, if DUI fails to deliver the promise, it will no longer have the right to be part of the future government and it’ll belong in opposition,” Skender Zeid Rexhepi, Alternativa’s secretary general, told a news conference.

DOM party, which is part of the SDSM-led coalition, also reacted to DUI’s request for an Albanian PM. According to the party, DUI’s request for an ethnic PM is unacceptable, leading to divisions in Macedonian society, rise of nationalism and represents a threat to the modern civic concept of One Society for All.

“The PM post should not turn into ‘merry math’ of 1+3, 2+2 or 3+1. In addition, the post’s rotation could become a practice for other political offices in the future, leading to dysfunctional institutions,” read the press release.