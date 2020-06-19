Talks on full reopening of borders to take place over weekend

Skopje, 19 June 2020 (MIA) – Talks on full reopening of borders, i.e. free movement of people without requiring COVID-19 tests and isolation regulations, will take place over the coming weekend, Health Minister Venko Filipche said.

According to him, a final decision on full reopening of the borders could be expected beginning of next week.

“Reopening of the borders requires coordination of all countries in the region. We’re all at a similar, if not the same, epidemiological risk, same characteristics during the first wave and in terms of time and intensity, just that we have responded first. But coordination is vital to trace all contacts if necessary,” Filipche told TV21.

He pointed out there was no point in quarantine rules with the reopening of borders in the entire region, as free movement of people, vehicles, etc., would already be enabled.

“Practically every two to three days, I have regular contact and phone talks with health ministers of neighboring countries Greece, Bulgaria, Albania, Kosovo, Serbia in order to share experiences, trends in new coronavirus cases. We reached a decision that all foreign nationals from neighboring countries, if showing any symptoms or suspect or report to a hospital while in North Macedonia, will receive free treatment,” Filipche said.

He expects that all neighbors would also show solidarity in terms of treatment of Macedonian national in their countries, as such a strong pandemic poses an identical risk in all countries.

As regards the members of the OSCE/ODIHR mission who are to arrive in North Macedonia to observe the upcoming parliamentary election, Filipche noted that the same protocols without exceptions will apply to all Macedonian or foreign nationals who arrive from abroad.