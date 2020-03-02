0_Macedonia.PortalCrimeCrime.PortalPolitics

‘Talir’ trial begins

Trial in the "Talir" case over the unlawful financing of political party VMRO-DPMNE began in the Skopje-based Criminal Court on Monday, more than a year after the scheduling of the first hearing.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 2 March 2020 15:47
Back to top button
Close
Close