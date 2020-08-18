Skopje, 18 August 2020 (MIA) – DUI’s Talat Xhaferi will remain Parliament Speaker in the new parliamentary composition.

This was confirmed by the Prime Minister-designate and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev at a press conference following Tuesday’s meeting with DUI leader Ali Ahmeti.

“We agreed that Talat Xhaferi remains Parliament Speaker,” Zaev said.

Zaev and Ahmeti announced they have specified and confirmed the framework for future cooperation in the government coalition.

“SDSM, the “We Can” coalition and DUI reached a coalition agreement on parliamentary majority, distribution of departments, composition and principles of the new full-term government that will be committed in the next four years to the interests of the people and the country,” Zaev pointed out, adding that he’ll lead the government in the next four years.

Ministers in the new Government haven’t been officially announced yet.