Talat Xhaferi re-elected as Parliament Speaker

Skopje, 21 August 2020 (MIA) – With 62 votes in favor and 43 against, MP Talat Xhaferi was elected North Macedonia’s Parliament Speaker on Friday.

Xhaferi, who got another four-year term as Parliament Speaker, took a solemn oath and immediately took office.

VMRO-DPMNE MPs, who voted against, left the parliament hall after the vote. The Levica MPs also voted against the proposal, whereas MPs from the Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa didn’t attend the vote.

After Xhaferi was elected as Parliament Speaker, the session resumed with the third item on the agenda of the constitutive session for election of chairperson, deputy chairperson, and members of the Committee on Election and Appointment Issues. Ninety MPs voted in favor and two voted against a proposal on the composition of the Committee on Election and Appointment Issues which was submitted by 11 MPs. Thus, the constitutive session of the new parliament was closed.

A proposal nominating Xhaferi for the post, signed by new parliamentary majority made up of 62 MPs from SDSM and the “We Can” coalition, DUI and DPA was submitted to Parliament earlier on Friday.

DUI MP Izet Mexhiti elaborated on the proposal, saying that in the past period Xhaferi has efficiently and successfully managed Parliament, in accordance with law and the Constitution. To elect a new Parliament Speaker, 61 votes in favor are required.