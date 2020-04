Skopje, 7 April 2020 (MIA) – In a post on his Facebook profile on World Health Day (April 7), Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski told healthcare workers to take care of themselves, so they can take care of people and protect public health.

“The World Health Organization has dedicated this World Health Day to healthcare workers. I call on them to take care of themselves, so that they can take care of us and our families and protect public health,” Spasovski’s post read.