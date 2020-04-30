Tajikistan reports its first identified coronavirus cases

The Central Asian republic of Tajikistan reported its first identified cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, with 15 confirmed cases in the country.

Tajikistan, a small, former Soviet republic bordering war-torn Afghanistan, is one of the poorest countries in a region that generally lacks modern health-care facilities.

Five of the coronavirus cases were in Tajikistan‘s capital, Dushanbe, and 10 were in the northern province of Sughd, the national news agency Khovar reported, citing a state health-care commission.

“In this regard the commission has officially confirmed the existence of the infectious disease in the country,” the report said.

Another 2,000 people were under medical observation as of Thursday on suspicion that they could have contracted the virus, the report said.

Tajikistan‘s entire population of 9 million people have been advised to wear masks to prevent the spread of the highly contagious disease.