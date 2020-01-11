Taiwan’s Tsai looks set to win second term in presidential election

Taipei, 11 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Incumbent Tsai Ing-wen looks set to win a second term in Saturday’s presidential election in Taiwan, first vote tallies by local TV networks suggest.

Four hours after polls closed at 4 pm (0800 GMT), Tsai was leading her main challenger, Han Kuo-yu, of the right-wing pro-China Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), by 7.23 million votes, or 57 percent, to Han’s 4.83 million, according to several Taiwanese television stations. In 2016, Tsai won with 6.89 million votes in total.

Voters appeared to be handing a second and final four-year term to Tsai of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), a result that is bound to irk the government in Beijing, which claims the island as its territory.

Tsai, 63, a staunch democrat critical of the authoritarian regime in China, has been boosted by anti-Beijing sentiment among the population of the self-governing democratic island.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s plan to put Taiwan under the same system applied to former British colony Hong Kong, which was returned to Chinese control in 1997, riled the Taiwan population last year.

The anti-China mood further increased due to Beijing’s hard-line stance on the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Tsai’s DPP is currently in government and is seeking to consolidate its position in Saturday’s legislative elections, which ran alongside the presidential vote.

About 19.3 million voters above the age of 20—including, critically, 1.18 million young first-time voters—were eligible to elect their president and 113 legislators.

In Jan. 2016, Tsai became Taiwan’s first female leader and her DPP also formed an unprecedented parliamentary majority.

She told a televised news conference held at her campaign headquarters in Taipei that her government will not give in to threats from arch-rival China and that bilateral relations must be based on four foundations: “Peace, parity, democracy, and dialogue.”

She also said she looks forward to seeing a sustainable and healthy way of engagement.

Her main challenger Han told supporters in the southern city of Kaohsiung, where he is mayor, that he had congratulated Tsai in a phone call.

“I totally accept the election results,” Han said.