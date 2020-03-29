System didn’t fail in protecting medical workers, says Filipche

Skopje, 29 March 2020 (MIA) – The system did not fail in providing protective gear for medical workers. Most health workers got infected unaware that they have had contacts with infected persons, Venko Filipche said Sunday.

“I think that health workers proved they are rising to the challenge like many times before. Considering the intensity they are working with, they have been showing an exceptionally high level of sacrifice,” the Health Minister said answering a journalist question at a news conference.

Since the outbreak of the new coronavirus, Filipche said, nearly 1,800 tests have been made. “Close to 2,700 tests have been made if we include those in private clinics,” he added, saying that 200-300 tests were being made daily at the Institute for Public Health.