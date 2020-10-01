SYRIZA says 40 ND lawmakers prevent parliament vote on North Macedonia agreements

Поврзани вести
Minister Shekerinska addresses first class at Faculty of Security
1 October 2020 16:01
Deputy PM Dimitrov meets German Foreign Office officials
1 October 2020 15:34
President Pendarovski marks start of academic year at Skopje’s Faculty of Law
1 October 2020 15:08
Justice Minister Marichikj meets representatives of journalists’ organisations
1 October 2020 14:55
Macedonian nationals can enter Slovenia after negative PCR test
1 October 2020 14:18
Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Bytyqi meets with Russian Ambassador Bazdnikin
1 October 2020 13:05
Провери го и оваClose
-
Greece extends entry ban until Oct. 121 October 2020 10:25
-
Armenia claims Turkish F-16 shot down warplane; Turkey denies it29 September 2020 20:57
-