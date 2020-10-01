MKD-ENPoliticsWorld Correspondents

SYRIZA says 40 ND lawmakers prevent parliament vote on North Macedonia agreements

About 40 New Democracy lawmakers prevent Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis from putting the agreements with North Macedonia to a vote in the parliament, says opposition party SYRIZA, MIA reports from Athens.

Photo of Сања Ристовска, Грција Сања Ристовска, Грција 1 October 2020 15:58
