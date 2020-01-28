Syrian government forces take control of key northern rebel-held city

Damascus, 28 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Syrian government forces took control of a key area in the north-western rebel stronghold of Idlib on Tuesday following a short ground operation backed by airstrikes, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said.

Government forces entered Maaret al-Nouman city after a multi-sided offensive as part of a ground operation in the southern part of Idlib supported by airstrikes, barrel bombs and artillery shells, according to the Observatory.

A military source told dpa that army forces “entered the city and started combing the area and clearing explosives and landmines.”

Maaret al-Nouman, the second-largest city in Idlib, lies on the M5 highway, which connects Damascus to Aleppo and constitutes a main artery for government forces.

The Turkish defence ministry threatened to respond if its posts were targeted in Idlib.

Ankara has 12 observation posts in the region.

The government’s advances are taking place despite a ceasefire agreed by Turkey and Russia earlier this month.

Moscow is an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Ankara supports some rebel groups.