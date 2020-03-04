Syria sets April 13 as date for parliamentary elections

Damascus, 3 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad announced on Tuesday that parliamentary elections will be held on April 13, mainly in government-held areas, state news agency SANA reported.

The last parliamentary elections were held on April 13, 2016. The Syrian parliament is made of 250 lawmakers, who are usually elected for a four-year term.

In 2016, some 3,500 candidates, mainly dominated by al-Assad’s Arab nationalist Baath Party and other government loyalists contested for the 250 seats in the polls.

The Syrian opposition has insisted repeatedly that there can be no role for al-Assad in Syria’s future and demanded that he step down.

Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their lives since the conflict began in 2011. More than half of the country’s population have been driven from their homes and displaced multiple times, some inside the country and others outside.

The announcement came as Syrian government forces and their Russian allies are still launching a wide-scale attack on the last-rebel stronghold in Idlib province in north-west Syria.