Syria’s Al-Assad interrupts speech due to drop in blood pressure

Damascus, 12 August 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday was forced to interrupt his address to the recently elected parliament due to a slight drop in blood pressure, according to a presidential statement.

Al-Assad’s parliamentary speech was interrupted for a “few minutes,” the brief statement said, adding that “the president resumed giving the address in a normal way.”

The statement did not provide further details.

Syria’s state news agency SANA said the speech would be broadcast Wednesday evening.

Al-Assad, 54, took power in Syria in 2000, succeeding his father Hafez after his death.

A trained ophthalmologist, the president has faced an armed rebellion against his rule since 2011 with an ensuing civil war which has since devastated Syria.

In recent years, al-Assad’s forces, supported by ally Russia, have regained large chunks of territory from Western-backed rebels and militant Islamists.