Swiss-supported modular hospital set up swiftly, to turn into Infectious Clinic emergency department

Skopje, 7 May 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche, Swiss Ambassador Sybille Suter Tejada and Minister of Local Self-Government Goran Milevski paid a visit Thursday to the modular hospital set up next to the Clinic for Infectious Diseases. The procurement and setup of the prefabricated modules was financially supported by the Swiss Embassy, thus doubling the Clinic’s capacities.

“The modular hospital was set up in just two weeks. It will be used as a COVID center and the Clinic’s emergency department in the future. Patients will undergo triage and then be distributed according to their health state,” said Minister Filipche and thanked the Swiss Embassy for its cooperation and continual contribution for enhancement of the health system in the country, especially during this time of pandemic, when all countries face series of challenges.

The hospital is functionally organized, considering specific protocols and movement paths of the health staff and patients.

“Switzerland is among the largest bilateral donors in North Macedonia. Solidarity and responsibility is a key aspect of our tradition. Our development programme is flexible and can respond to the real needs, especially in a time of crisis. We are closely monitoring developments in the country and gladly accepted to help the Ministry of Health in providing the prefabricated modules, which we procured through the Sustainable and Inclusive Balanced Regional Development Project, in cooperation with the Ministry of Local Self-Government,” said Ambassador Suter Tejada.

The modular hospital has 72 beds, the entire structure is linked with Clinic, with the non-medical equipment to be procured in the coming period.

“The Ministry of Local Self-Government and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation have been actively involved in supporting the Ministry of Health to manage the COVID-19 efforts in the country. Funds in the amount of CHF 260,000 (EUR 247,000) through the Sustainable and Inclusive Balanced Regional Development, intended for the health system, have been allocated for this purpose,” noted Minister Milevski.