Swiss region imposes coronavirus curfew on frisky senior citizens

Vienna, 20 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) — Elderly people in the Swiss canton of Uri will be allowed to only go for walks for two hours a day, local authorities said on Thursday, after senior citizens flouted government appeals to stay indoors in order to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

While the majority of the population has complied, the message has not come through to elderly people, who are at high risk of developing severe symptoms, cantonal official Ignaz Zopp was quoted as saying by Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA.

Seniors continued to go shopping and for walks, Zopp said.

To curb such behavior, the canton decided to impose a curfew on people above the age of 65, which will be monitored by police.

Meanwhile, Switzerland’s Health Agency tightened its anti-virus policy on Thursday when it told the public to avoid groups of more than five people.

The number of confirmed infections rose above 3,400, with 33 patients having died.