Swedish prime minister: Prepare for ‘thousands’ of Covid-19 deaths

Stockholm, 3 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Sweden must prepare for “thousands” of Covid-19 deaths, the Swedish prime minister said on Friday.

“We will count the dead by the thousands. We must be prepared for that,” Stefan Lofven said in an interview with Stockholm daily Dagens Nyheter.

The crisis facing the country was both in terms of the numbers of people needing care and the economic fallout.

Lofven cautioned that the coronavirus pandemic would run for “months, not weeks. We must have that perspective and not let down our guard.”

“We opted for a strategy to flatten the [contagion] curve and not have such a dramatic rise since the health care system would likely not cope,” he said, adddiung “that also means that we will have more very sick people needing intensive care, we will have many more dead.”

Experience from other countries and the dissemination of the virus in Sweden were factors he cited when asked how he had arrived at the estimate of deaths.

As of Friday, the Public Health Agency said the country of 10 million people had recorded 6,078 novel coronavirus cases, and 333 Covid-19 fatalities.

Compared to its neighbours, Sweden has adopted far less stringent measures to stem the spread of the virus.

“I don’t think this should be exaggerated too much,” Lofven said. “All countries are considering how to impose social distancing and how to strengthen the health care system. We do it in different ways, sometimes we are in different phases [of the epidemic].”

Lofven said he had “listened to those who have the epidemiological knowledge” on trying to flatten the contagion curve, while the government listened to others on efforts to mitigate the fallout on jobs and the economy.