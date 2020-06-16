Swedish club Hammarby face probe over surprise visit by Ibrahimovic

A surprise visit by forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the dressing room of Swedish top-flight club Hammarby is being probed as a possible violation of coronavirus restrictions, a news report said on Monday.

AC Milan star Ibrahimovic, 38, congratulated the players after Sunday’s 2-0 victory at home to Ostersund when the virus-delayed Swedish men’s league, Allsvenskan, got underway.

The match was played behind closed doors and Ibrahimovic‘s presence was not announced.

Hammarby football president Richard von Yxkull confirmed Ibrahimovic had been at the arena after football channel Fotbollskanalen said they had spotted him star near the venue.

“He was in the dressing room after the match and congratulated the guys. I talked to him after the game,” von Yxkull said. “It is really great that Zlatan takes the time… It means a lot to us.”

Under current virus guidelines only players and coaches are allowed in the dressing rooms, and the matches are played behind closed doors.

Mats Enquist, chief executive of the Swedish Professional Football Leagues, said the incident would be investigated by their disciplinary panel.

“It is really important not to depart from the rules and risk the spread of infection,” he told Swedish Radio.

Hammarby could be handed a warning, a reprimand or a fine, the report said.

Ibrahimovic owns a stake in Hammarby and there has been speculation he might return to Swedish domestic football.