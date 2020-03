Swedish-born actor Max von Sydow has died at age 90, his management said in a statement on Monday to dpa.

Von Sydow died on Sunday, the statement read.

The actor appeared in many European and US movies, and collobarated with the late Swedish director Ingmar Bergman on more than 10 films.

His 1957 role as a knight who plays chess with Death in “The Seventh Seal” brought von Sydow international acclaim.