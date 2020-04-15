Sveti Nikole inventors fighting COVID-19 with their inventions

Shtip, 15 April 2020 (MIA) – Nikola Gligorov, 40, and Ivica Pockov, 35, both from Sveti Nikole, presented a new device for full room disinfection of germs and viruses called UV Guard. The portable device was presented in the municipal building of Sveti Nikole, where each room was disinfected to prevent the spread of COVID19.

Gligorov and Pockov have been friends for years and have been working on inventions together. They say that their new device is a disinfectant device that works with UVC rays. The first device will be donated to the Municipality of Sveti Nikole, but other devices they make will be given to wards for infectious diseases and other medical facilities in North Macedonia.

“This is the first device of its kind in the Balkans. Every device we make will be donated to healthcare institutions to fight the coronavirus. My friend and I have used the lockdown for good, in order to prevent the spread of the illness,” Gligorov says.

They both say that UVC rays have been proven effective globally, and other such devices already exist in the world, but they are static and use electricity. It’s important to make sure that the rooms being disinfected are vacant to avoid harming the patients’ health.

The two innovators are known in their home town of Sveti Nikole as progressive and capable of inventing and producing anything and everything. Small towns call innovators like them “miracle people”.

They’ve already organized, having begun working on several such devices with different power and capacity. They say that the type of rooms being disinfected will determine the appropriate disinfecting device. Pockov is an economist/computer guy, and Gligorov is passionate about electronics. They’ve started the patent pending process for several of their inventions. Their latest project was an air purifier.

“We’ve worked on other projects other than this one. We’re in the final stages of producing an air purifier to be used outside in order to eliminate gases and PM particles. It takes up a lot of space, so the goal is to have it installed in highly frequented areas,” Pockov says.

Sasho Velkovski, the Mayor of Sveti Nikole, is proud of the two innovators.

“The entirety of the Municipality of Sveti Nikole is backing this project. According to the constructors’ statements, all of their future devices will be donated to healthcare institutions in this country. This is yet another proof that there are wonderful minds in this city, aiming to improve and increase the protection when it comes to battling the coronavirus. Let this be an example for all our fellow citizens, and a motivation to use their potential to further prevent the spread of the greatest evil of today,” Velkovski says.

Vehicle-disinfectant points invented by another inventor from Sveti Nikole

Municipal crisis management HQs around the country have placed vehicle-disinfectant points for vehicles entering or exiting cities. Usually, they’re tubs of water or water holes and disinfectants that the vehicles pass through, but Sveti Nikole has three points with automatic disinfection, equipped with video-surveillance. These points are the work of young innovator, Darko Petrushev, member of the Sveti Nikole Volunteer Firefighter Society.

“We express our gratitude to our very own Darko Petrushev who implemented this automatic vehicle-disinfecting system, alongside other members of the Volunteer Firefighter Society and fellow citizens. This will help us prevent the spread of the coronavirus and protect our fellow citizens. I ask vehicle drivers to drive slower when passing through the disinfecting system,” Velkovski says.

Sveti Nikole, a town situated in the middle of Ovche Pole, the country’s second breadbasket, has been handling the pandemic well. There are no registered cases of COVID19. Another thing that’s unique about it is that youth affiliated with the two largest political parties, VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM joined forces to disinfect facilities. Over 30 volunteers have been disinfecting people’s houses and apartments with manual pumps in both the rural and the urban areas.

Viktorija Jovanova

Translator: Dragana Knežević