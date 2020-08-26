Suspects Useini brothers report to Ohrid prison

Ohrid, 26 August 2020 (MIA) – Nefi Useini, DUI’s councilor in the Municipality of Ohrid after whom an arrest warrant was issued, reported himself to the authorities on Wednesday.

Criminal charges were filed against Nefi Useini and his brother Ibrahim as suspected perpetrators of “violence” and “unauthorized possession of weapons or explosives.” They were unavailable to law enforcement officials for six days.

The Useini brothers reported to the Ohrid prison on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the person who filed the criminal charges against the brothers changed his statement, saying it was a matter of misunderstanding, i.e. a misinterpreted statement.

Several criminal charges have been filed against Nefi Useini in the past for crimes including “violence”, “physical assault”, “usurpation of public space.”