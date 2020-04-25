Survey: Majority of Germans are against special rules for football

A survey on Saturday showed 90 per cent of people questioned are in favour of sending an entire football team into quarantine for 14 days if one player tests positive for the new coronavirus.

The Bundesliga is hoping to resume games in May without fans, if the government and health authorities give the go ahead.

But the German Football League (DFL) plans to only quarantine the infected player and do regular testing on team-mates, contrary to practice elsewhere.

The survey, conducted by infratest dimap on behalf of German public broadcaster ARD, also showed that 61 per cent felt that the expense of regularly testing teams with the aim of preventing infections was not justified.

Pundits have complained that tests should be reserved for front-line health workers and those who need them.