Supermarkets, food distributors have supplies for 30-45 days, no need for panic

Skopje, 17 March 2020 (MIA) – The supermarkets and food distributors have supplies for 30-45 days and we urge citizens not to panic, to be relaxed and to take care of their health only, said owners of largest supermarkets in the country after Tuesday’s meeting with Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi, adding that for the time being prices of products have not changed.

“We coordinate all activities for normal operation, we work at best to protect the working conditions of all our employees and the shoppers. We are in constant contact with suppliers and make every effort to supply deficient products. I appeal that there is no need to panic buying as we are actively working to meet the shoppers’ needs,” official of Vero supermarket said.

Tinex supermarket official also urged that there is no need for panic.

“The situation is under control. There is absolutely no reason to panic buying and stockpiling. We have sufficient supplies for 30-45 days, in regular quantities. We are encouraged as traders and the state support us. Shoppers need not to worry as there will be sufficient quantities of all essential items” he noted.

Food distributors underlined the need of no panic buying and demand our country to have constant contact with the neighbouring countries, so that there are no delays at the border crossings.

“Last week we had difficulties importing goods, but yesterday, thanks to the government, the corridors where the goods come from are already regulated. There is no need for panic. We have supply for 30 days and we are currently delivering goods. We demand constant contact with neighbouring countries, in order to free up contingents and customs duties on flour, oil and sugar and to ban imports from Serbia where prices are lower,” said Xhemail Dauti, owner of Dauti Komerc.

At the joint press conference held after the meeting it was noted that market inspectors, who are constantly on the ground, work in two groups around the clock.