Superhiks concert to close coronavirus culture program

Skopje, 10 May 2020 (MIA) – Superhiks band is set to hold a concert Sunday evening to close the “Culture in the Time of Corona” program.

The concert will take place near the Faculty of Pedagogy in Karposh municipality, starting at 8 pm.

The City of Skopje intends to include the “Culture in the Time of Corona” project, which took place at over 20 locations in eight Skopje municipalities, in its candidacy for European Capital of Culture 2028.

“Over 200 artists took part in more than 50 events organized as part of the program. The performances have had over 500,000 views on social networks,” representatives of the city’s cultural institutions told a press conference on Sunday, adding that new programs in line with government recommendations will follow after this project closes with tonight’s concert.

Nikola Naumoski of the City of Skopje said it was important to note that all artists who took part in the “Culture in the Time of Corona” project had received equal compensation in the net amount of Mden 14,500.

“No other major city in the neighborhood prepared a similar response to the coronavirus crisis in the domain of culture. We hope to set a positive example for these cities to help their cultural workers,” Naumoski said.

Ruse Arsov of the Youth Cultural Center highlighted the show of solidarity among members of different bands and collectives, who had agreed to perform several times though only being paid once.

The City of Skopje, together with several local cultural institutions, launched the “Culture in the Time of Corona” project to support freelance artists and promote art during the state of emergency.