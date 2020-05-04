Summer travel measures to be coordinated with neighboring countries

Skopje, 4 May 2020 (MIA) – We will discuss the strategy on summer travel during the pandemic once we coordinate with neighboring countries, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Monday.

“There are still many open issues. I was informed by my Greek counterpart that they plan to open borders in June. I believe that a joint meeting with ministers from the neighboring countries, which is in the works, will be very important in producing certain measures that citizens of all regional countries would observe when travelling. Because failure to observe measures in any country endangers public health both at home and abroad,” said Minister Filipche.

According to him, a World Health Organization meeting dedicated to the region is scheduled for Tuesday, whereas the EU-Western Balkans Summit on Wednesday will also discuss the so-called COVID-19 exit strategy.

“One of the topics is how to coordinate the opening of borders and measures undertaken by each country. A national strategy cannot be successful if passengers from abroad are let in without having the proper controls in place. All countries are aware of this and these coordination meetings serve this purpose,” noted Filipche.

He added that like other respiratory viruses, experts expect this virus to transfer to the Southern Hemisphere during the summer months.

“There is a risk of the virus returning to the Northern Hemisphere in the fall, but its intensity cannot be predicted,” said Filipche.