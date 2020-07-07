Suicide car bomb kills local Afghan commander, injures several others

Kabul, 7 July 2020 (dpa/MIA) – A suicide car bombing killed at least four Afghan local police officers in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province on Tuesday morning, officials confirmed.

Another 11 people including two local policemen were wounded after the suicide attacker detonated an explosives-packed vehicle targeting a local police commander and his bodyguards.

A spokesman for the provincial government told dpa that the blast took place in the Kuz Kunar district, also known as Khewa, which is fully controlled by the government forces.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

On May 12, attacks on a funeral in the same district and a maternity ward in Kabul killed 56 people and wounded more than 100, including pregnant women, newborn babies and mourners. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the funeral bombing, but the hospital shooting remains unclear.

Local politicians said the commander killed in Tuesday’s bombing had replaced the late commander whose funeral was bombed.

Two Islamic State-affiliated suicide bombers who plotted attacks on another hospital in a Shiite area and a Kabul media outlet were also arrested Tuesday by Afghan special forces, the Afghan intelligence agency said in a statement.

Nangarhar province near the Pakistan border has long been a stronghold for both Islamic State and the Taliban and has witnessed fierce fighting in the past few years.

Last year, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani claimed victory over Islamic State in Nangarhar, but Taliban militants are still active in the province and control rural areas of several districts.

In the south-eastern Paktia province, at least one soldier was killed and two others wounded after their vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb during a patrol on Tuesday, an army spokesman confirmed.

Hundreds of Afghan security forces and civilians have been killed in recent weeks. The government has warned that a spike in violence could jeopardize the peace process with the Taliban.

The militants signed a peace deal with the United States in February that paves the way for the withdrawal of all international troops from Afghanistan and, in exchange, the group should start intra-Afghan talks in a bid to end the 19-year conflict.