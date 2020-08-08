Suicide bomber kills four soldiers in Somalia

At least four soldiers were killed in Somalia after a suicide bomber blew up a car at a military checkpoint in Mogadishu on Saturday, an army spokesperson said.

“We have lost four soldiers and five others injured,” military official Abdullahi Madoobe told dpa.

Thick black smoke rose from the area and local residents said there were shattered windows and scattered pieces of twisted metal, indications of a powerful blast.

Militant group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, saying scores of elite soldiers had been killed.

The group, which seeks to establish a fundamentalist Islamist state in Somalia, has been fighting in the region for years and controls much of the south and centre of the country.

Somalia’s government is supported by US forces, which conduct airstrikes, and by African Union soldiers.