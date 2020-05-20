Sugareski: Transport ministry realizes 15 percent of capital investments in 2020

Veles, 20 May 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Transport and Communications has realized 15 percent of the capital investments in 2020, said Minister Goran Sugareski on Wednesday.

“We are working intensively on all capital projects across the country, both in the sector of utility networks, gas distribution, construction of apartments for low-income families and railway networking, as well as in road infrastructure,” Minister Sugareski told reporters in Veles.

He said the procedure on construction of the Veles-Sveti Nikole gas pipeline has been launched.

“The project will be funded by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and therefore it is very important to have the elections and a functional Parliament, so that the law is adopted for this capital project, but also for other projects of enormous importance for the citizens and the country’s economy,” noted Sugareski.