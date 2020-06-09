0_Macedonia.PortalBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyLocal News

Sugareski says discussions on airports ongoing, still early for opening

Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski said Tuesday it is still early to open the countries' airports.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 9 June 2020 16:24

Bitola, 9 June 2020 (MIA) – Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski said Tuesday it is still early to open the countries’ airports.

“There are discussions on this topic, but it is still too early for a decision,” Minister Sugareski told reporters.

He reiterated that airport concessionaire TAV has said that the Skopje and Ohrid airports would be operational within 7 days after a decision on their opening.

The Ohrid-based airport St.Paul the Apostle was closed on March 15, while International Airport Skopje on March 18 for the purpose of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Back to top button
Close
Close