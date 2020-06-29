Sugareski expects 86-percent realization of capital investments in 2020

Skopje, 29 June 2020 (MIA) – Realization of capital investments in the Ministry of Transport and Communications in the second quarter will reach about 25 percent. All projects are ongoing and there is no standstill despite the health crisis. I expect an 86-percent realization of capital investments in 2020, similar to last year, said Minister Goran Sugareski on Monday.

“I am regularly inspecting construction works on all projects across the country and they are realized despite the health crisis. A big part of the water supply and sewerage projects are realized, road projects are in full steam, the construction of social apartments is progressing well and the gasification tempo is excellent. We are doing as much as we can in the railway sector despite the problems that come out,” Sugareski told reporters.

He added that the first quarter is always the poorest when it comes to capital investments, but expects an 86-percent realization by the end of the year, similar to 2019.

“I do not agree with the claim that the realization of capital investments is poor, especially not in the section of infrastructure. It was 18 percent in May, but now it stands at 25,” noted Sugareski.