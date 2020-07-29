Sugareski: EUR 70 million project for construction of local roads kicks off

Prilep, 29 July 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Transport and Communications has launched tender for construction and rehabilitation of local streets and roads in 17 municipalities, within first phase of the project “Mud-Free Macedonia,” which includes 28 local streets in the length of 23.6 km, worth EUR 4.5 million, Transport Minister Goran Sugareski said Wednesday.

“The five-year “Mud-Free Macedonia” project for construction and rehabilitation of local roads in 81 municipalities in the country and the city of Skopje kicks off, which covers over 400 km of local roads worth about EUR 70 million,” Sugareski said in Prilep.

“Today we announce the launch of implementation of the project. The Ministry of Transport and Communications has issued the first tender for construction and rehabilitation of local streets and roads in 17 municipalities. Construction activities of 28 local streets in the length of 23.6 km and worth EUR 4.5 million are included in the first phase,” he added.

Immediately after the tender procedure is completed, in the autumn we will commence the construction works of the streets in Bogdanci, Kavadarci, Gjorche Petrov, Negotino, Tetovo, in Karposh, Kisela Voda, Ilinden, Kochani, Kratovo as well as in Radovish, Demir Hisar, Berovo, Prilep, Sugareski said.

He added that the deadline for submission of bids at the tender is August 18, followed by evaluation of bids, agreement with the contractor and start of construction work.

Only the municipalities that have submitted revised projects to the ministry have entered this phase, which were approved by the World Bank.

Sugareski also said that the second phase of municipalities is being worked on and it will be sent to the World Bank for approval in mid-August.

“It’s important during this period the municipalities to prepare projects and send them to the Ministry in order to be able to use the approved funds in a timely and efficient manner. We are confident that this project, will not only improve urban living, but will also increase traffic safety, create conditions for economic development of municipalities and attract new investments,” Sugareski underlined.