Sugareski: Citizens to refrain from buying or booking airline tickets

Skopje, 29 April 2020 (MIA) – Transport of commodities and services has not experienced any problems and issues related to borders across Europe were properly coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior, Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski told 24 Vesti on Wednesday.

“Railway cargo and passenger traffic has been ongoing. We solved problems together with associations of transporters,” says Minister Sugareski.

On airline subsidies, he says their payment will resume once the state of emergency expires and when “Wizzair” resumes its regular flight schedule.

“The ‘Wizzair’ flights are currently suspended. The airline operates four subsidized flights from Ohrid and four others from Skopje,” notes Sugareski.

He urges citizens to refrain from buying or booking airline tickets, saying the Government will inform the public once conditions are in place to open the country’s airports.

“There is still no decision. We hope for a decision very soon, but this depends on the assessment by the Crisis HQ and the Government and the recommendations issued by the Commission for Infectious Diseases and the Ministry of Health,” says Minister Sugareski.