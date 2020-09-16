Sudan arrests 41 terrorists, seizes large amounts of explosives

Khartoum, 16 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Sudanese security forces have arrested 41 terrorism suspects and seized explosives that “could have blown up the entire capital,” the public prosecutor and police director general said on Wednesday.

The explosives included highly explosive ammonium nitrate, the public prosecutor Taj Al-Sir Al-Hibir and police director general Ezz El-Din Al-Sheikh told journalists in the capital.

The terrorism suspects were arrested during 12 ambush operations conducted by Rapid Support Forces (RSF) teams, and almost 3,600 explosive devices were seized, the attorney general said.

Some of the arrested are suspected to have been involved in an attack on the convoy of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok in March, RSF spokesman Jamal Jumaa said.

Ammonium nitrate was the substance that caused a massive explosion in the port of Lebanon’s capital Beirut on August 4, killing 190 people and leaving at least 6,000 others injured.