Successful elections, swift gov’t formation key for successful start of EU talks, says Spasovski

Skopje, 2 July 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Thursday that successful July 15 elections, followed by swift formation of the administration, are required for the country to have a more successful opening of EU accession negotiations.

“What matters now to us is to have fair, democratic and free elections and a government to be formed afterwards as soon as possible, because a government formation will contribute to accelerating the process of opening negotiations,” Spasovski told a news conference, saying that teams in charge of conducting the negotiations in the institutions have been set up.

According to him, successful election process and swift formation of a government was also necessary for the country to tackle the health and economic crisis.

Asked about the census, Spasovski said it is considered crucial issue that will be addressed after the elections.

“It’s crucial both for the EU negotiations and the country’s economic development. The government, as we’ve said before, wants to have a census organized, we consider it a key statistical operation, which will give us all possible parameters on which we will create our policies for the country’s progress. It will also prove to be a needed foundation to start negotiating with the EU,” he said.