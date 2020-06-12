Student Assembly president: “Hybrid” exam session most appropriate solution

Skopje, 12 June 2020 (MIA) – The exam session, which would have begun June 1 under normal circumstances, was delayed at the Ss. Cyril and Methodius University. Each department decided on their own exam dates.

Online exams have begun in some departments, and physical exam-taking will be organized from June 15 onwards. This kind of flexibility enables the departments to consult with their students to determine the start of the session in accordance with their needs and possibilities.

Borjan Eftimov, president of the University Student Assembly at the University of Skopje, tells MIA that the university decided not to choose one solution for all departments, but allow them, i.e. the professors, to determine the best knowledge-checking method.

“From here, the departments and professors determine whether the exams will be taken online or physically, since they are the ones who best know the nature of the subject matter they teach. Departments consult with the various student assemblies in terms of the way and time of realization of the session. Different subjects entail different methods of testing one’s knowledge, so it’s possible for the students to take some exams online, and some exams by being there physically,” Eftimov states. He does not have the stats in terms of the number of exams that will be taken one way or the other.

The final decision is left to the professor, even though the students have the right to express their opinions and influence that decision. It’s of crucial importance for the students to be in the loop, both in terms of the way exams will be conducted, and the session organization itself, Eftimov stresses.

In terms of how much time in advance would be required to know the way of taking the exam, Eftimov says that this is a matter that depends on the responsibility and efficacy of the departments’ dean offices.

“A reasonable deadline for such extraordinary circumstances would be a full schedule at least 10 days before the session begins. Of course, the schedule could suffer changes due to the unpredictable circumstances surrounding the virus. However, the students must have a general idea about the schedule and way of taking the exams at least 10 days in advance. Any less than that and it’s a mistake on the Dean Office’s part,” Eftimov says.

Are online exams more susceptible to manipulation, as opposed to taking exams in person? He believes that different examination methods are susceptible to different manipulation types. Oral exams are relatively safe, but written exams definitely pose a higher risk. But, due to the circumstances, online exams are an acceptable exemption when it comes to the health of students and professors. He expects for professors to utilize mechanisms that would reduce the chances for manipulation.

The University Student Assembly, a senior at the Faculty of Law, believes that each examination method has its pros and cons, and that a hybrid session would be the most apt solution.

“There are many different subjects and methods, so I believe that the most appropriate solution is a hybrid session that will attempt to get the best of both worlds. Where there is a realistic possibility for a realistic test of knowledge through online exams, I think it should be acted on, but if a professor deems that there is no appropriate online solution, the exams should be taken in person while following health protocols.”

For exams with a practical section, this is a serious issue not only for the exam, but for the practical classes themselves. The intent with extending the session was to enable the realization of practical classes at the beginning of June.

“This fell through due to a lack of discipline and not following recommendations. We’re in such a situation now that each faculty has to make do with the existing circumstances. Each department and student assembly will give their students information concerning the practical portions of the exams,” Eftimov adds.

Students who will not take exams this session due to objective or subjective reasons will not suffer any consequences because the University Student Assembly will demand deadline extensions and additional exam sessions after the one in September.

“Students shouldn’t be under pressure to take exams during this session. Their mental and physical health is the top priority. There will be enough sessions, and the deadlines will be flexible.”

For those taking exams in person, the government adopted a protocol for public and private educational institutions, following the Commission for Infectious Diseases’ recommendation.

Alongside disinfecting the areas and wearing face masks, the protocol stipulates a physical distance of at least 2 meters between students taking an exam in a room, as well as 20 minute breaks between oral exams in order for the room to be disinfected.

Following a proposal put forward by the Ministry of Education and Science, the government made amendments to the decree with the force of law for the implementation of the Law on Higher Education during a state of emergency, during a session that took place on June 6, in order to enable a regular organization of enrollment in higher education institutions for the academic year 2020/2021.

The Ministry of Education and Science’s information was adopted at this session by the government, which made a decision for the number of students that are to enroll in the first year at public universities. The enrollment contests, whose deadlines are in August and September, are expected at the universities.

Hatka Smailović

Translated by Dragana Knežević